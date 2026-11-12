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Buffalo State University unveils initiative with city, county to promote local arts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published November 12, 2026 at 5:37 PM EST
Community members at Buffalo State University brainstorm ideas for promoting the local arts.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM News
Community members at Buffalo State University brainstorm ideas for promoting the local arts.

A new institutional collaboration will put the spotlight on local arts.

The City of Buffalo, Erie County and Buffalo State University are joining in an effort to increase emphasis on arts and culture, and promote more support by the public.

The partnership officially kicked off today at Buff State with a press conference followed by brainstorming sessions with community members. One of the university’s key assets is providing a diverse space for conversations, Buff State President Jennifer Burris said.

“Buffalo State University has been a great partner with the city and the community and with Erie County for years … and I think that those partnerships are continuing. So, we're eager to continue all partnerships," she said. "We're eager to form new partnerships. One of the things that Buffalo State has done a fabulous job at is being part of the community, and we're going to continue that work.”

Part of the city’s efforts is the CREATE Task Force, which stands for Cultivating Resources for Entertainment, Arts, Tourism, and Expression. Embracing the arts has value in economic development, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said.

“We have creative hubs all over the City of Buffalo," he said. "But we want to make sure that we have an arts program in a city that provides opportunities to every neighborhood and every artist who is interested, regardless of the medium that you use.”

The goal is to capitalize on major resources like Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Burchfield-Penney, but also grassroots efforts including local classes, Ryan said.

According to a survey by the county with more than 1,700 responses, more than 40% of people surveyed say they don’t attend events because of a lack of promotion and awareness.
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