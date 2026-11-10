Permanently disabled veterans in Erie County can now apply for 100% property tax exemption

Erie County officials gathered at the Erie County Naval & Military Park on Tuesday to witness county executive Mark Poloncarz sign a new law exempting certain disabled veterans from property taxes on their primary residence.

To qualify, veterans must be permanently, not temporarily, disabled.

Poloncarz expressed his gratitude for the men and women who serve our country, saying this law was an easy one to pass.

"Very proud to be signing this law into effect today, one day before Veterans Day," Poloncarz said. "This is one way we can repay the men and women who unfortunately are permanently disabled as a result of their service."

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo was among those on hand Tuesday. She said this law, which will go into effect in 2027, was approved across the board.

"I think this is a good example of when everyone in Erie County can come together and say this is something we should do. This did pass the legislature unanimously," Lorigo said. "It's a really simple thing to do."

Among the veteran population in Western New York, West Seneca has the largest veteran population, a town Lorigo represents.

"This is a really good example of government working together to serve its constituents," Lorigo said.

Poloncarz added that all applicants must be determined disabled by a medical professional. He is unsure of the exact number of veterans eligible for the exemption.

There are time constraints: Anyone who is interested in applying and has questions should call the Veteran Service Office at 716-858-6363.

