Local efforts highlight desire for veteran pension reform

As the nation takes time to remember those living and deceased who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, local efforts are being made on multiple fronts to improve pension access for spouses of veterans who have died.

Medal of Honor recipients have access to a special pension, and a House bill proposed by Rochester-area Congressman Joe Morelle — the Sergeant Gary Beikirch Medal of Honor Act — would extend that allowance to the veteran’s spouse in addition to any dependency compensation they might qualify for.

Buffalo-area Congressman Tim Kennedy is one of the bill’s original co-sponsors.

“That will ensure that individuals that have served our country — our patriots, our American heroes, our military veterans — don't have to worry about their family members being taken care of, financially, when they pass on," Kennedy said.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, there are 65 living recipients across the U.S.

While there are few Medal of Honor recipients, the impact on their families would be significant, said retired Army Specialist Fourth Class Ron Krul.

“I don't believe anyone is aware of the rate of compensation," he said. "And veterans, by and large, don't complain about their rate of compensation except to each other.”

It isn’t the only push for improved pensions.

John Sanabria, post commander of Gabriel A. Rodriguez American Legion Post 1928, wants to see improved allowances for the families of deceased veterans who were 100% disabled.

“How come this is not an issue? How come nobody's coming after this kind of stuff?" he said. "I know you hear all the time, everybody saying, ‘Thank you for your service, thank you for your service.’ I'm a Vietnam veteran, and I'm fortunate to still be here. But the thing is, let's take care of our families. Let's take care of our people.”

A veteran's spouse or family can receive up to the full base pension amount, according to the Department of Defense. There also could be annuity for up to 55% of the base pension, though neither is guaranteed to reach the maximum payout.