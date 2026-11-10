Buffalo State unveils future resource center for veterans seeking education

A former Catholic Diocese-owned building will soon serve a new purpose in the Buffalo community.

Buffalo State University is in the process of building a center just off-campus with services for current and former military members attending the university. The building, at 1219 Elmwood Avenue, formerly served as the home of Buffalo State's Newman Center, which hosted Catholic ministry to the university's campus.

Buff State President Jennifer Burris says it’s an important step toward improving the available support system.

“When we help a veteran succeed, we create opportunities for their spouses, for their children, for their grandchildren, and for generations that we may never meet," she said. "I am especially proud that this center has been shaped by listening to our veterans, to our students, to our community partners.”

The level of resources already far exceeds expectations for U.S. Army veteran Sasha Prince.

"As a veteran, our (experiences) aren't always easy to explain to people who haven't lived them," she said. "That's why having a place where people understand our challenges, recognize our experience, and help us find our way is so important.”

Alex Simone / BTPM News Buffalo State University Vice President for Institutional Advancement Jim Finnerty, far-right, describes the impact of the future Buffalo State Veteran Center.

Buff State purchased the building from Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for just under $650,000. Local Nonprofit Foundation 214 added a $1 million gift.

Foundation 214 CEO Chris Alfiero says his father’s own military service has made a major impact in his motivation to assist veterans.

“It is impossible not to thank the veterans that have come to protect that flag, and I believe the 1.3 million people who have actually died for that flag," he said. "That these folks volunteer to do something that can end their life, and they do it anyway.”

The Williamsville-based organization assists veterans as one of its primary goals, providing resources to improve quality of life, education and employment. The Buffalo State Veterans Center on Elmwood Avenue will open next fall.