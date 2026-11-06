Carl Cain, former Niagara Falls police deputy superintendent, announces mayoral run

Former Niagara Falls Police Deputy Superintendent Carl Cain is making another run for mayor of Niagara Falls in next year’s election.

Cain previously ran as a Republican against the current mayor, Democrat Robert Restaino, in 2023. He lost by 212 votes. Cain said that election made clear to him that voters connected with his platform.

"I think what has happened before, because I lost by less than 300 votes, was that the voters showed me that they believe that I'm the one. They just need to hear more of my message. So, I believe it was a step in the right direction," Cain said.

He said if elected, he’ll focus on open government, infrastructure and economic viability for the city.

"People need to know what the government's doing, not what the government has done. They need to know what you plan on doing, why you're doing it, after you're doing it," Cain said. "We also need to tackle infrastructure, and lastly, we need to have a way of working to make sure we have economic viability."

Cain is seeking the Republican nomination again in 2027. His professional history includes decades in law enforcement, service in the Army National Guard, and work in higher education locally. Cain holds masters degrees in criminal justice administration from Niagara University and business management and leadership from Liberty University. He also graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy.

Restaino, a Democrat, has been in office since 2020. If he seeks re-election, he will be seeking a third term in office. Niagara Falls does not have a term limit for mayors.

