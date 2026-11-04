Wright accounts for four touchdowns to send Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 34-31 in OT

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Jason Wright threw for 358 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Buffalo rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Miami of Ohio 34-31 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Wright threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Chance Morrow had 199 yards on 12 receptions and two touchdowns for Buffalo.

Caleb Heavener threw for 154 yards and a touchdown, and a D'Shawntae Jones ran for 117 yards on 12 carries for Miami.

After Oliver Hautanen made a 27-yard field goal to give the Bulls (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American) a 34-31 lead in its half of the first overtime, Miami's Kellan McLaughlin missed a 45-yard field goal attempt to end the game.

Wright's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left in regulation ended a 12-play, 80-yard drive that brought Buffalo into a 31-all tie.

Almost 7 1/2 minutes prior, Wright threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Chance Morrow to end an 11-play, 75-yard drive to get the Bulls within 31-24.

Scoop Smith's 6-yard touchdown run with 12:01 remaining gave Miami (5-4, 3-2) its largest lead at 31-16.