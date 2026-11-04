© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wright accounts for four touchdowns to send Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 34-31 in OT

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:15 AM EST

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Jason Wright threw for 358 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Buffalo rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Miami of Ohio 34-31 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Wright threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Chance Morrow had 199 yards on 12 receptions and two touchdowns for Buffalo.

Caleb Heavener threw for 154 yards and a touchdown, and a D'Shawntae Jones ran for 117 yards on 12 carries for Miami.

After Oliver Hautanen made a 27-yard field goal to give the Bulls (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American) a 34-31 lead in its half of the first overtime, Miami's Kellan McLaughlin missed a 45-yard field goal attempt to end the game.

Wright's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left in regulation ended a 12-play, 80-yard drive that brought Buffalo into a 31-all tie.

Almost 7 1/2 minutes prior, Wright threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Chance Morrow to end an 11-play, 75-yard drive to get the Bulls within 31-24.

Scoop Smith's 6-yard touchdown run with 12:01 remaining gave Miami (5-4, 3-2) its largest lead at 31-16.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Associated Press
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press