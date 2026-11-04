Rep. Langworthy pledges to champion rural hospitals, tax relief in next term

New York House District 23 voters decided Tuesday night to keep Republican Nick Langworthy in his seat for another two years. Langworthy defeated Democrat Aaron Gies by a 20-point margin.

"I represent the heart of small town America in upstate New York, and you know it doesn't have a lot of political power. So it's on me to to be that voice for this region," Langworthy told BTPM after his win.

At Erie County Republican headquarters, Langworthy told BTPM there's several key issues he plans to speak out on.

"To speak out for, you know, things like bringing money home for our rural hospitals and making sure that is an important thing that doesn't fall apart," Langworthy said. "Fighting for tax relief, putting more money in people's pockets, less money in Washington and Albany, those are the values, and I think, you know, made the difference in this election."

When pressed how he’ll preserve rural hospitals while many medical systems are impacted by cuts to Medicaid, Langworthy insisted that he’s working with rural hospitals “each and every week.”

"I'm on the important committee of jurisdiction, the Energy and Commerce Committee. I'll continue to be on that committee," Langworthy said. "There's a lot of fiction out there on on things going on, people that were trying to exploit things for political purposes. We cut through all those lies in this election, and I'm fighting to strengthen those facilities, and I'll keep doing that every single day while I'm in Congress."

Langworthy was first elected to the House in 2022, which will make this his third term. His district covers much of the Southern Tier but also some portions of Erie and Niagara Counties.