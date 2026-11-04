Morinello, successor reflect on legacy and future of 145th District

State Assemblymember Angelo Morinello is retiring after 10 years representing the 145th District.

For years before he made trips to Albany as a state politician, Angelo Morinello built his reputation as a city court judge in Niagara Falls. Spending almost 15 years in that role provided valuable experience when he arrived in the state capitol.

“It gave me the ability to know how to work across the aisle. Because as the judge, you have a prosecutor, you have a defense attorney, and you're the one who has to be in the middle, and you're the arbitrator and the mediator," he said. "So many things in Albany where you had to mediate.”

Morinello plans to become a trustee with SUNY Niagara and a board member for Artpark. His time with the State Assembly will play a key role in understanding how to work as a public servant, Morinello added.

BTPM / File Image Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino (Left) and NYS Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (Right) are seen in July 2025 at the grand opening of Rainbow Air Tourism's Acheson Drive facility.

“Bring what you can, but take care of your people, and that that's kind of what I always did. I wanted to help anybody I could, my constituent services to my office," he said. "And my staff was just phenomenal. They made me look like I knew what I was doing.”

Morinello also expects a return to the courthouse, this time as a judicial hearing officer.

His successor is Republican Becky Wydysh, a former Niagara County Legislator who won Tuesday’s election with almost 55% of votes. Morinello’s mentorship already is proving helpful, she said.

“I'm going to have him on speed dial when I have questions as a newbie. You know, I've got 10 years of experience with the county legislature, but it will be different at the state, just how things operate and run," she said. "So, he's been able to introduce me to a lot of people throughout the year, which is very helpful.”

Wydysh will continue serving as Niagara County’s deputy commissioner of jurors, until she is sworn in as assemblymember on January 1st. That experience is why she will prioritize fighting for domestic violence survivors and victims of other crimes, Wydysh added.