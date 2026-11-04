'I've got their back:' Newly-elected Erie County 11th district legislator will focus on rural concerns

In a competitive race, Republican Scott Honer defeated Democrat Zachary Beaudoin Tuesday night to represent much of southwestern Erie County in the county legislature.

Honer will fill the 11th District seat currently held by Republican John Mills, who is set to retire in January after 20 years. Honer told BTPM that he plans to focus on the essential services that are significant to this heavily rural district.

"I've talked to the residents, a lot of the things they've brought up to me so far are roads, simple things like, you know, post offices and and garbage pickup and those types of basic services," Honer said to BTPM. "Rural transit I know is a big deal too, so [these are] things I'm going to really focus on for the people of that district, and really try to look out for them. I've got their back."

Honer is currently the deputy supervisor for the Town of Orchard Park. He shared that he is proud of the campaign he ran, which focused on positive messaging.

