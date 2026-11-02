Wydysh, McMurray voice priorities for 145th State Assembly District ahead of election

One race of note this Election Day is for the 145th State Assembly District, which includes Niagara Falls, Grand Island, North Tonawanda and many rural communities in Niagara and Northern Erie Counties.

For the past 10 years, Angelo Morinello has served as New York State Assemblymember for the 145th district. This year, as Morinello leaves his post, two faces familiar to Western New York politics are bidding for his seat.

Former Chairwoman of the Niagara County Legislature Republican Becky Wydysh is facing former Grand Island Supervisor, Democrat Nate McMurray. BTPM asked both to summarize their platforms in one sentence.

“My goal is to go to Albany and represent the constituents in the 145th, meaning taking their concerns to Albany and working to make their lives better," said Wydysh.

“Believe that we can do more. I don't like the apathy that we have accepted in Western New York, and I want us to believe that we can be great," McMurray shared.

When asked about their potential predecessor, Wydysh shared that Morinello has mentored her over the past decade, and that they are very similar in how they approach working across the aisle.

"If there is a project or something that benefits our residents, it's not about politics. It's not about whether you have an R or a D after your name," Wydysh shared.

McMurray, on the other hand, was more critical.

“I think the leadership here has failed us. They failed to show a vision. For all of his, you know, well intentions of even Angelo Morinello, we have not received our fair share of the money from the power authority or from the parks or from the casino" McMurray said.

McMurray says three challenges he’s looking at tackling for the district are the cost of living, environmental concerns, and policies impacting farms and businesses, including immigration and tariffs.

“I think it is negligent for anybody in office today in Western New York not to talk about what the tariffs are doing Niagara County and Western New York" McMurray said.

Wydysh sees the three greatest challenges for the district as public safety, job creation, and the cost of utilities and taxes.

“I think we've gotten away from a society that that really where people feel that they are going to be held accountable for their actions, whether that's you know when they're young, starting with their parents, or if it's when they're older with with the court system and how they are handled throughout with the state policies," said Wydysh.

In light of the embattled Goodyear factory closing, renewed concerns at Love Canal, the rise of data centers, and Niagara County’s new Amazon center, both candidates shared that balancing economic development with corporate accountability is going to be a major issue for the district going forward.

McMurray shared that he believes developments need greater oversight and transparency long-term.

“The devil is always always in the deal, and that is a bad deal for Western New York if we have to exchange so-called economic development for death," McMurray said. "And I think that we have to start looking at these projects and the full cost of the projects, not just the short-term cost.”

However, Wydysh believes there needs to be a balance between state and local government, and that local municipalities need to have a say in what comes to their towns.

“It's a fine balance for me between what the state should be controlling and how that local municipality should be allowed to engage their home rule, and also be a part of that process," Wydysh said.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

