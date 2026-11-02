Republicans make final push on eve of midterm elections, hopeful for gubernatorial race

Some of the state’s biggest Republican names on the midterm ballot were in Erie County Monday, calling for residents to get out and vote, and in their words, “Fire Kathy Hochul.”

Those present at a Cheektowaga rally included state Attorney General candidate Saritha Komatireddy, candidate for the 146th Assembly District Becky Wydysh, and 142nd District candidate Gary Dickson.

But it’s the governor’s race that was of particular focus.

Challenger Bruce Blakeman had Cheektowaga as one of his main stops, as well as Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton. One priority in his agenda is embracing natural gas over wind and solar energy. He believes doing so would help lower utility costs.

“Can you imagine how expensive it is to put wind turbines in the middle of the ocean, or taking up our rich farmland and putting it on, putting on their solar farms that are under snow three months out of the year?" Blakeman said. "The fact is that our energy policies are wrong.”

Governor Kathy Hochul has been vocal about wanting more wind and solar prioritization, but they aren’t the only ones she has supported. She also has discussed increasing nuclear energy, including the possibility of a nuclear power facility in Western New York.

She was campaigning on Monday in New York City, capping the evening off with her own rally. Hochul was at a Bills backers bar Sunday in Queens, joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

New York's significant early voting numbers are positive to see, especially as the number of Republican early voters has increased from previous years, Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker said.

“I'm certainly working very closely with my colleagues in the Western New York delegation and our statewide party," he said. "But I know my job, the volunteers in the Erie County Republican Committee, we're focused on Erie, and we just believe that if we do our jobs here, it's going to help elect Bruce Blakeman as our next governor."

There have been around two million early voters in New York this election, including more than 100,000 in Erie County and more than 20,000 in Niagara County.