New Era Cap Foundation donates $500K to renovate domestic violence shelter Haven House

A large donation presented to Child and Family Services Monday will allow the organization to renovate Haven House, Erie County’s only licensed domestic violence shelter.

The New Era Cap Foundation donated half a million dollars, a donation they hope will spark more contributions to CFS’ domestic violence shelter.

Last year, the shelter was able to serve 261 people, but had to turn 586 adults and children away due to lack of space. The shelter has a capacity of 36 people at any given time.

Danielle Koch, the executive director of the New Era Cap Foundation, presented a ceremonial check to CFS outside their headquarters Monday. She shared that she has a personal connection to Haven House, as a survivor of domestic violence who previously used their services.

"I came for counseling. I was in a very bad spot, and when I came through here to get help, the help was here. So, the fact that I'm able to come back, you know, 15 years later and be able to support it in a big way, it's super deeply meaningful for me to be able to do that," Koch told BTPM.

CFS President and CEO Elizabeth McPartland says this shelter is inclusive of many populations, including people with disabilities , and men.

“One in seven men will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime as well," McPartland told BTPM. "To any of the men who are listening who are in an unhealthy relationship, this service is available for you as well.”

McPartland says the funds will help them connect and renovate buildings currently part of Haven House to expand their capabilities.

"It's a great opportunity for us because we don't have to find a new location and go through the process of finding a place for this confidential shelter to be," McPartland said. "We have a space. We just have to renovate the space."

In addition to shelter, Haven House provides other support to survivors ages 16 and up and their children, including counseling, advocacy, support groups and an economic empowerment program.

Haven House offers a 24-7 confidential helpline for anyone experiencing domestic violence, which can be reached at 716-884-6000.

Koch says anyone experiencing domestic violence can find help at Haven House.

"There there is such a vast network of people with their arms open, ready to help you through it. And yes, it's scary, but it's okay to be scared," Koch said. "Without people like Child and Family Services and Haven House, I don't think I'd be here today."