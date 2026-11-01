© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thompson scores twice as Sabres extend road point streak to 7 with 3-2 win over Kings

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2026 at 10:14 AM EST
File Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tage Thompson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 6:20 remaining, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday to extend their road point streak to seven games.

Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist, Zach Benson and Rasmus Dahlin each had two assists, and the Sabres won their third straight overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

Corey Perry had a power-play goal, Andre Lee also scored and Anton Forsberg stopped 28 shots for the Kings.

Thompson put the Sabres back in front on a one-timer off a pass from Quinn on a power play at 13:40 of the third period. Buffalo had controlled long stretches of the game before allowing the Kings to get back into it by taking some unnecessary penalties.

Buffalo controlled the first period but only led 1-0 on Quinn’s eighth goal when he scored on a power play at 6:35.

Even with Los Angeles gaining momentum in the second half of the second period, the Sabres made it 2-0 on Thompson’s ninth with 4:22 left.

Perry got the Kings on the board on a power play with 2:36 to go, though they needed a coach’s challenge to overturn a goaltender interference call. Lee tied it 1:29 into the third.

The Kings were without top forward Adrian Kempe, who is day to day because of an undisclosed injury. Martin Chromiak made his NHL debut, taking Kempe’s place on the first line and the power play.

The Sabres next host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Associated Press
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press