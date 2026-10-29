Bills fans rally at Niagara Square as laser show lights up the night

Where would Buffalo Bills fans rather be than right in Niagara Square on Thursday night?

That is where hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans gathered Thursday evening as Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan and Visit Buffalo hosted a Bills rally.

The main feature of the night was a laser light show on the massive Josh Allen poster sitting on the side of the Statler Hotel.

Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo, said the turnout exceeded expectations.

BTPM News Bills fan, Lori Mroz, at the Buffalo Bills rally downtown.

"It's been really energizing. We didn't know how many people would come out, but we also know that the Bills have a huge fan base, of course, and so we're just thankful that people are making their way out to Niagara Square to see this and support our Buffalo Bills." Kaler said.

Longtime Bills fan Aretha Barker was among the many who enjoyed the show.

"I loved it. I loved it. I loved it. I loved it. It was great. For the moment I got here, I couldn't stop dancing," Barker said. "The live show was great. You know what, the Bills are the ones to bring everyone together. I don’t care what anyone else says; when it’s Bills time, they put everything aside, and they all come together. I love it"

BTPM News Mayor Sean Ryan meeting fans at the Bills rally

Barker said being together with Bills fans made the night that much more special. When asked about her favorite moment of the night, she said it was the unity.

Another lifelong Bills fan in attendance was Lori Mroz, who was dressed as an Oompa Loompa from the movie "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." She was ecstatic about the Allen poster and the light show.

"That's freaking amazing! It's great. It's great. It's great for Buffalo," Mroz said.

Ryan spent some time shaking hands, taking pictures, and mingling with Bills fans during the rally.

The Bills return from their bye week and are back on the field this Sunday at 1 p.m., when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

