Manufacturing company celebrates $71 million investment, including 70-plus new jobs

An investment of more than $70 million could have a massive impact on operations for a local manufacturer of electrical transformers.

Niagara Power Transformer in Cheektowaga is adding 73 new jobs and expanding its facility by 96,000 square feet, it announced Thursday.

The expansion guarantees job access but also helps fill a need nationwide, NPT President Chris Kraft said.

“The grid in our country is outdated, and the demand for power has never been greater. Electrification is accelerating as the clean energy transition takes hold," he said. "Manufacturing is reshoring to American soil, along with new power generation coming online. All of this is putting more strain on the grid than we have ever seen.”

Of the new positions, 57 are union positions affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The project will expand NPT’s capacity to build 50% more transformers, Kraft said.

Alex Simone / BTPM News Local political and business leaders greet one another after the groundbreaking for a 96,000 square-foot addition at Niagara Power Transformer.

It’s a massive win for the entire town, Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak said.

“We've got a business here that has been in the town for over six decades, and what they're doing is doubling down, saying Cheektowaga is a good place to do business," Nowak said. "Western New York is a great place to do business, and not only do they want to keep what they're doing, they want to expand."

New York Power Authority is providing an additional $4.5 million. NPT’s project is the kind of high-impact work that drives growth in the community, Power Authority CEO Justin Driscoll said.

“New York's energy future is being built by New Yorkers and for New Yorkers, powered by local investment, local talent and a shared commitment to strengthening our communities," he said. "It also shows what's possible when state partners work together to make strategic investments toward a shared vision.”

NPT also will receive just over $2 million in tax abatements from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and just under $3.5 million in tax credits from Empire State Development.