Immigrant community shares value of belonging through billboard, art gallery campaign

Billboards across Buffalo are blending artistic and cultural expression as part of a new campaign by New York Immigration Coalition.

Dao Dran fled from Vietnam 50 years ago with her husband and family. She says not everyone is lucky enough to feel a sense of belonging like when she moved to the U.S.

“I try to get involved, so I hope they can hear from people like us. You know, we’re hardworking people. You know, we come over here because (of) the work, and we try to work harder for our fair future, for our family.”

Dran and her family are just a few of the residents being featured on billboards for the Buffalo Proud campaign, which includes immigrants and refugees from around Western New York.

The project is meant to show them as more than statistics or political narratives, said Hagar Hafez, senior manager of Organizing and Strategy at WNYIC Buffalo.

“We lose sight of people's humanity, so we wanted to move beyond that representation and celebrate people for who they are in the community. You know, their personalities, their relationships, their stories, and the way they bring joy and belonging in the Buffalo community.”

Dance teacher and Buffalo State University Spanish professor Fanny Olaya immigrated to the U.S. from Peru two decades ago. The project helps her and fellow immigrants celebrate their culture and heritage without feeling alienated from the Buffalo community, Olaya said.

“Life is so busy, so much going on that sometimes we don't even have time to stop and think or see what's around us," she said. "And if we actually do that, we can see that all these immigrants here — or a lot of them — are doing so many things in the Buffalo community.”

Dran's daughter, Dotty Mayle, is a teacher at Blasdell Elementary School. It’s important to share those stories and recognize the sacrifices of those who came to the U.S. seeking a new life, Mayle said.

“I offer a different perspective and open up conversation to have them ask questions," she added. "I use my platform and experiences to help educate people on, maybe, ideas and perspectives that, maybe they didn't think of, and so it's opened up a lot of great conversations.”

Project participants also are featured in a photo installation until November 20 at the CEPA art gallery downtown.