Students use leadership conference to learn life skills, help choose college

Erie County students are getting a peak into life after high school at Villa Maria College. Hundreds from the Greater Buffalo area are participating in the second annual Student Leadership Conference, which runs Monday and Tuesday.

The event includes lessons on interpersonal communication, self-identity, choosing a college, and more, said Duncan Kirkwood, Villa Maria director of the Center for Resiliency. One priority this year is having guests choose and focus on specific workshops.

Alex Simone / BTPM News High school teachers from schools in the Buffalo area arrange pictures for a group activity during a leadership conference Oct. 19 at Villa Maria College.

“I wanted to design it where they would be empowered with choices. I wanted it to be the type of thing like when we go to a conference as professionals, and there's like all these great sessions, and you pick," he said. "I want them to be in that position where they like, are so many good options. They’re going to choose their track.”

Burgard High School junior Hussein Abdikadir says the one he’s most interested in is using mixed martial arts skills to learn emotional regulation.

“Everyone here is trying to influence the youth in a better way with their own stories, and I think that's working out pretty well," he said. "I think it's going to help us, like, view our futures differently, and possibly change how we want to go forward with our futures.”

It isn't just students who are learning. Teachers and staff have their own topics to focus on, like an interactive class about adapting to different working and learning styles.

Kirkwood would like to include students from outside Erie County or even expand student leadership conference sites to other areas.