Ostlund scores go-ahead goal in third period in Sabres' 5-3 win over Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Ostlund scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 7:15 into the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday in an outing both teams lost key players to injury.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin scored his second goal of the season before not returning after sustaining an upper-body injury early in the second period.

Coach Lindy Ruff listed Dahlin as day to day, while adding the defenseman won't initially join the team in opening a three-game road trip at Montreal on Tuesday.

Meantime, Panthers starting goalie Jacob Markstrom did not return after allowing two goals on 11 shots in the first period. He was replaced by Akira Schmid, who finished allowing three goals on 21 shots.

Coach Paul Maurice said Markstrom felt something tighten, and downplayed the severity by saying: “There's no injury there.”

Buffalo also got goals from Tage Thompson, Josh Doan and Ryan McLeod in an outing the Sabres never trailed.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed one goal on 14 shots for the win in a backup role. He entered 6:25 into the second period after starter Colten Ellis allowed two goals on nine shots. Ellis was pulled after Sam Reinhart tied the game at 2 by poking in a loose puck that dribbled into the crease behind the goalie.

Reinhart scored twice and Anton Lundell also had a goal. Brady Tkachuk got his first point with the Panthers as he assisted on Reinhart's second goal.

Florida (2-2-2) has dropped two straight following a 4-1 home-opening loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

With the game tied at 3, Ostlund scored by tapping in Zach Benson’s pass through the crease. Buffalo converted two of five power-play opportunities after opening the season going 1 of 17.

The Panthers converted two of four power-play chances after entering the game 1 of 28.