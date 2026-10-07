Kenmore Mercy celebrates 75 years of service in Northtowns

Kenmore Mercy Hospital is celebrating a milestone. The hospital is 75 years old, and health officials say there’s no shortage of gratitude to go around.

Innovation plays a key role, as does the nursing staff in continuing their care for the community, Kenmore Mercy President Jeremy Essman said.

“Our nurses participate in heavy research, which you don't always get a chance to see that in certain hospitals," he said. "So, they are heavily involved with looking ahead and looking at the innovative care and participating, and giving some input.”

Many employees and volunteers have been with the hospital for decades, with some at more than 40 years, Essman added.

Sister Mary Ann Schimscheiner was the hospital’s CEO from 1981 to 1999, and a nurse before that. She still sees many of the same essential qualities that she said were present from her days at Kenmore Mercy.

“It's so wonderful because the Mercy spirit has been carried on here, and the people working here are truly, truly wonderful, compassionate, knowledgeable people," she said. "So, I am grateful."

Schimscheiner expects the hospital and the entire Catholic Health System to continue growing their footprint of care.

Kenmore Mercy was started in 1951 by the Sisters of Mercy. The hospital was one of the first to join the Catholic Health System, at the network's inception in 1998.