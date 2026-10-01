National Grid investing $32 million in 110-year-old Perry Street substation to handle load growth

To meet load growth across the city of Buffalo, National Grid has invested $32 million at its 3012 Station on Perry Street in a multi-year plan to meet electricity needs in the Larkvinville and First Ward communities.

The facility's outgoing distribution delivery construction project will increase voltage from 4,160 to 13,200 to serve larger loads.

BTPM NPR National Grid upgrade plans in WNY

National Grid Regional Director Ken Kajawa said this project was an obvious one to take on.

"The reason why we did this is simple: We're seeing load growth," he said. "As you drive around the Larkinville area, you can obviously see a lot of the older buildings that have now been rehabbed. They've turned into mixed-use projects, and the loads that those customers are requiring from National Grid fall above the existing infrastructure that we had here in the area, and now the 13,200-volt delivery gives us the ability to serve those customers."

Kajawa added this project will play an important role for many years to come as electricity demands continue to increase.

"We are anticipating that there is going to be continued electric demand growth on our system from our customers as we continue to see electrification of transportation, electrification of heat, and adoption of technologies by customers that will continue to increase their energy consumption," Kajawa said.

BTPM NPR National Grid Perry St. substation

National Grid will expand the 13,200-volt system, with Station 3012 on Perry Street serving as the catalyst for National Grid's investment plan across the entire city of Buffalo over the next two decades.

