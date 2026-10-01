Local Republicans call for ethics review into county legislator's recent actions

Erie County Republicans are calling for the resignation of County Legislator Jeanne Vinal.

She recently ran for Chairperson of Erie County Democratic Committee. But WGRZ reported last week that she offered to drop out and not criticize State Senator Jeremy Zellner for trying to reclaim one of the county’s Board of Elections commissioner roles, in exchange for guaranteeing Committee positions to herself and two other candidates.

The allegations highlight major ethical concerns by Vinal, Erie County Republican Committee Chairperson Michael Kracker said.

“You're seeing a pretty clear pattern of corrupt behavior out of Legislator Jeanne Vinal, who is certainly no stranger to critiquing other public officials when it suits her agenda," he said. "And I would say that she is certainly in a glass house throwing stones.”

Zellner, in that report broadcast by WGRZ-TV, called the offer by Vinal one of hypocrisy.

Vinal said, in a written statement to BTPM News, that her comments were misconstrued and weaponized for political gain.

“There was no promise of a job or of a vote as a legislator. It was settling the disagreement as county committee members," she said. "Compromise is a fundamental part of people working together.”

An Amherst resident has filed a complaint with the Erie County Board of Ethics. Amherst Republican Committee Chairman Bob Davis hopes for a decision soon, especially with Vinal’s legislative seat up for election in a few weeks.

"I think that the Ethics Board ought to make a decision before the election," he said. "They owe it to the people, the taxpayers, and the voters in this district, and that decision needs to be made before election day. What she did clearly crosses the line, in my opinion.”

Vinal says she has not received word of any complaint filed with the Board of Ethics.