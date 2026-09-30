Disabilities Beat: Options available this season for New York hunters with disabilities

Last year, over 530,000 people were licensed to hunt, and over 227,000 white-tailed deer were harvested in New York. With hunting being a popular activity throughout New York, the state Department of Environmental Conservation does offer resources to make the sport more accessible.

This week on the Disabilities Beat, we speak with a DEC regional wildlife biologist who breaks down some of the permits, discounts and resources available to disabled hunters.

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TRANSCRIPT

Emyle Watkins:

Hi, I'm Emyle Watkins, and this is the Disabilities Beat. Hunting is an activity that, like many others, can be adapted for various types of disabilities. And with early bow hunting season opening tomorrow across much of the state, thousands of hunters, including disabled hunters, are getting ready.

Ryan Rockefeller:

I think it brings us back to some of our heritage and maybe some of our instincts for how we used to rely and survive, I guess. And so I think it connects us with nature in a different way.

Emyle Watkins:

That's Ryan Rockefeller, a regional wildlife biologist from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Last year, over 530,000 people were licensed to hunt in New York State. Rockefeller expects this year to be full of opportunity.

Ryan Rockefeller:

It might have the most opportunity that we've had in a long time for hunters as far as season availability and dates. And if my math is correct, I think I counted up a total of 99 days of big hunting that's coming up this year.

Emyle Watkins:

Rockefeller says that for hunters with disabilities, one of the most popular resources offered by the DEC is the non-ambulatory hunting permit, which allows you to hunt from a vehicle.

Ryan Rockefeller:

We have over 1400 of those licenses that we issue, so it's something that's really taken advantage of, and it authorizes individuals who are unable to move about with the aid of a mechanical device to hunt with a firearm from a motorized vehicle. So they may pull off the side of the road, load their firearm, and then discharge their firearm from their vehicle.

Emyle Watkins:

However, the non-ambulatory permit is one that hunters with disabilities will not want to wait until they're getting out their camo to seek out. The DEC asks for up to 45 days to review a physician certification after you submit it. However, the license is free and lasts for five years or until you no longer need the adaption, whichever comes first.

Additionally, people with certain mobility disabilities can also qualify for the “Motorized Accessible Program for People with Disabilities” permit with an application and doctor's certification. This program allows vehicle access to specific routes on state land that typically would only be accessed by foot or bike. And these routes can be used for more than just hunting. The DEC encourages their use for fishing, camping, and wildlife observation as well.

Ryan Rockefeller:

There's quite a few of them and they're spread throughout the region and throughout the state.

Emyle Watkins:

For bow hunters, there are two unique permits that allow for modified equipment. First is the modified long bow permit, which only requires a doctor's certification form to be carried on the hunter while out hunting.

Ryan Rockefeller:

It pretty much allows someone who can't pull back and hold back a long bow, use a mechanism that will hold it back for them. And then with pretty much the use of their fingers, they can release that device to discharge their bow. So people with shoulder injuries and things of that nature can really benefit from that authorization.

Emyle Watkins:

Less common, Rockefeller says, is the modified crossbow permit, which requires contacting the special licenses unit, but can allow some hunters to use a breath tube to control their bow.

Ryan Rockefeller:

I think we have only maybe 26 to 30 of those licenses that we issue each year, but it authorizes a person to use a crossbow that really has no use of their upper limb. So they're permanently incapable of arm movement. And what it does is it allows them to use a crossbow that's set up and drawn and can be released with the use of the individual's breath, so like a breath tube.

Emyle Watkins:

Additionally, Rockefeller says that service disabled military veterans should check their eligibility for discounts through the DEC. Some service disabled veterans only have to pay $5 for their first license of the year and the rest thereafter are free. So if you plan to both hunt and fish, it could save you money. As far as deer management permits, which allow you to hunt antlerless deer, Rockefeller says service disabled veterans still pay the fee, but do receive preference.

Ryan Rockefeller:

Pretty much if there's DMPs available in a wildlife management unit, military veteran, disabled veteran will essentially receive one of those DMPs.

Emyle Watkins:

Rockefeller says anyone with a disability who is interested in hunting should start with a hunter safety course and seek out mentorship from other hunters.

Ryan Rockefeller:

A lot of hunting knowledge is passed down through tradition and through mentorship. And so I think that's really important to find someone that would come alongside you and take them under your wing, take you under their wing and help.

Emyle Watkins:

We have more resources and information on these DEC programs on our website at btpm.org. I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for listening.

