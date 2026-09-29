Paratransit activist Stephanie Speaker recognized as Erie County Citizen of the Month

On Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro honored a local self-advocate and paratransit activist with the county’s citizen of the month award.

Stephanie Speaker is known locally, statewide and nationally for her work to expand paratransit, which is the point-to-point public transit system for people with disabilities. Her work has led to legislation to expand and improve transit options for disabled people and older adults.

After presenting the award, Todaro told BTPM News that Speaker's paratransit advocacy stood out to him.

"Paratransit right now with the NFTA ... she's pushed some bills that actually helped when it comes to this disabled community, and you know there was about three or four bills that she had passed, and she's working on one right now, and we're gonna help her with that. I did tell her that," Todaro said.

Speaker has long pushed for paratransit to go beyond three-fourths of a mile from the standard bus lines, which is the federal minimum. Under the current standard, some individuals eligible cannot be picked up from or dropped off at their home or place of work. Speaker’s advocacy has, among other things, previously led to $750,000 in state funding for the NFTA to study expansion opportunities.

In addition to her advocacy, Speaker has volunteered with Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years. Todaro presented the certificate to Speaker at the Depew Ice Pavilion, which is one of Meals on Wheels’ distribution sites.

Speaker, who volunteers twice a week delivering meals, said she hopes more people will be encouraged to volunteer.

"People and senior citizens can't get out and they can't make themselves their own food," Speaker said. "So I would like people to volunteer for Meals on Wheels."

Speaker, who does not drive, contributes by riding with a driver and delivering the meals.

