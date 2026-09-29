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D'Youville nursing program receives $3 million federal grant

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT
Shannon Mcrory-Churchill, dean of D'Youville University's PAtricia H. Garmon School of Nursing, stands at a lectern describing the impact of $3 million in federal grant money.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Shannon Mcrory-Churchill, dean of D'Youville University's PAtricia H. Garmon School of Nursing, stands at a lectern describing the impact of $3 million in federal grant money.

D’Youville students might soon see a boost in nursing resources, thanks to $3 million in federal funding.

The four-year grant from Health and Human Services includes $206,000 for equipment in Year One, such as simulation-based technology.

The grant will help expand education access, especially as decentralization increases, School of Nursing Dean Shannon Mcrory-Churchill said.

“Simulation is a safe learning environment where you can make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, and walk out more confident," she said. "Telehealth is an excellent example of something we can incorporate into that by having the simulation center set up as a call center and nurses acting as triage.”

The grant extends through August 2030. The first year also includes $164,000 toward supplies, as well as $150,000 for trainee tuition and fees.

Enrollment in the university’s nurse practitioner program has gone from just over 300 in 2022 to almost 800 this year.

The increased emphasis on the nursing field is critical, Congressman Tim Kennedy said.

“They're going to hit that ground running in their new careers. Especially at a time not only in our community and our state's history, but our nation's history, when we're seeing a shortage of healthcare practitioners, especially in nursing,” he said. "Every opportunity that we have to invest in the next generation of healthcare practitioners, especially frontline workers like our nurses, it's extremely important."
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