Bills' Dion Dawkins takes action to help fight food insecurity in WNY

Outside of blocking for quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was out doing what he does best: Giving back to the community.

On Tuesday morning, Dawkins joined several volunteers at FeedMore WNY to pack 1,000 cans of Campbell's Chunky Soup for Hunger Action Month.

"There are so many kids that wake up, and they're looking around like, 'What are we eating today?' And when there are places like this that can get more food in people's hands, it's a plus," Dawkins said.

As food insecurity rises in Western New York, Dawkins stepped in to help provide some relief. He highlighted the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone to ask for help when it's needed.

"Well, if anybody is struggling, just know that there's an army of people that are here, all over the City of Buffalo, that are here to help. If you're afraid to ask, try to overcome that fear and allow us to find you, right? And it'll be a good thing once we find you. But if you are not shy, come see," said Dawkins.

Catherine Shick, Chief Communications Officer for FeedMore Western New York, expressed gratitude to Dawkins not only for physically helping pack the boxes of soup but also for encouraging the community.

"We're so grateful to have someone like Dion Dawkins encouraging people to ask for help should they need it. We know that so many people are living paycheck to paycheck, and it is only one unexpected crisis, whether it's a layoff or a medical event, that could turn into someone needing food assistance. That's why FeedMore Western New York exists. We are a safety net to help people in their times of need, no matter what that need is," she said.

Campbell's Chunky Soup, which has partnered with the NFL for 29 years, donated 1,000 cans of soup. Shick said partnerships like this one make it possible to be able to serve the community in this capacity.

"It's a really incredible gift for FeedMore Western New York — not just to have this donation, but to have the support of someone like Dion Dawkins, really standing up to food insecurity, helping spread awareness of the prevalence of that issue, and taking action to help alleviate food insecurity right here in Western New York," she said.

1,000 cans of Campbell's Chunky Soup, packed and ready for delivery to food banks and soup kitchens in WNY.

As often as Dawkins is serving the community, one might ask where that desire to serve and steward his platform comes from?

"I guess the heart. My mom, my dad, my family. I've always been a happy kid, and I guess now I'm like a happy man, but I've always just been joyful, right? And I've been extremely blessed my entire life. I've always had a special superpower of connecting with people, and you know, I use it for the good, not the bad," said Dawkins.

As for the pairing of an NFL lineman and the hearty soup brand, Dawkins said it's a food that holds memories in his heart.

"We all grew up watching the commercials, and for the football fans and for the people that watched it on television, the ads, we all seen it. ... I'm a big guy. I like to eat, so why not?" he said.

Those cans of soup are available in various food banks and soup kitchens across Western New York. For more information on the services FeedMore WNY provides, click here or call 716-822-2002.

