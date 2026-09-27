Hill scores a pair of short TDs, University at Buffalo holds off Robert Morris 31-28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nino Hill ran for a pair of short touchdowns and Buffalo overcame several miscues to defeat Robert Morris 31-28 on Saturday.

Jason Wright threw for a touchdown and ran for another but also had two interceptions as the Bulls (2-2) had trouble putting away the Colonials (2-2). Wright also fumbled while being sacked by Jaylen Williams and Khalil Hunter recovered in the end zone to pull the Football Championship Subdivision visitors within 28-21 with 9:32 to play.

Oliver Hautanen also missed a pair of field goals before his 48-yarder made it a 10-point game with less than six minutes to go.

Wright was 15 of 28 for 140 yards and had 95 yards on the ground with a 25-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14 just before halftime. Messiah Burch ran for 137 yards on 24 carries and Hill finished with 72 on 20.

Carson Haggard hit a wide-open Noah Schaerli for a 32-yard touchdown to cap an 81-yard drive that pulled the Colonials within three with 1:51 to play but the Bulls recovered the onside kick.

Haggard was just 13 of 31 and he also had a rushing touchdown — a burst up the middle for a 50-yard score for a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.