Say Yes Buffalo anticipates major success for new nursing apprenticeship program

Say Yes Buffalo, which helps students in Buffalo and Niagara Falls overcome economic barriers in pursuing further education, is just starting its nursing apprenticeship.

But the nonprofit already is looking at how to keep improving for the future, and there's anticipation for what the first group of students can achieve through the program, said Stephanie Peete, Say Yes Senior Director of Post-Secondary Success.

“We know that healthcare workers; we just need more of them in our community," she said. "We have a lot of young people interested in it, and there are so many career paths within healthcare that lead to careers that make a family-sustaining wage, so we’re really excited."

Three students are currently enrolled. They will finish with LPNs from Trocaire College after two years and remain eligible for Say Yes scholarships if they pursue bachelor’s degrees.

One priority is that students can work for Catholic Health while in the program, Peete said.

“All of our partners at the table were really innovative. Catholic Health created a per diem role for them, and the reason why they did that is because there's a minimum hours (requirement) that you have to work every pay period to be a part-time CNA," she said. "So, as a per diem, they can drop down when they want to, say if there’s a lot of school work.”

The program is funded by a $140,000 federal grant. The funds are used to cover students’ remaining balance after other factors like PELL and TEP grants.