Erie County raises Flag of Hope, highlights suicide prevention resources

Singer Brook Hunter performed Andra Day’s “Rise Up” as local advocates, county officials and mental health organizations raised the “Flag of Hope” in front of the Erie County Rath Building in honor of Suicide Prevention Month.

“So, as we raise the flag today, I hope that we carry the message far beyond: That to those we have lost, we remember you. To those who are grieving, we stand with you. And to anyone who is struggling right now, no matter what, no matter where, you are not alone, and there is still hope," said Erie County Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Bonk on Friday.

Bonk reminded the community that looking out for each other is necessary and that there are many resources in Western New York for anyone experiencing mental health concerns. While risk factors for suicide are complex, several speakers identified populations at heightened risk.

"Suicide remains a devastating public health issue," said Dr. Gale Burstein, the county's health commissioner. "Suicide remains the second-leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24 and 25- to 34-year-olds."

While suicide is the second-leading cause of death for many young people, the highest rate is among older adults, both nationally and locally. Bonk said a major challenge is matching the level of care older adults with both physical and mental health conditions need.

"That's really a tough population, especially then if there's no family available. So really making sure that there's communal support around the older adults is one of the biggest challenge," Bonk said.

However, Friday’s event stressed there is hope in the resources available and everyone can take part in learning ways to reduce suicide.

Individuals can get involved by participating in organizations that combat isolation, learn the signs of suicide, and reach out to those in your life who you might be concerned about.

Research has shown asking someone if they’re thinking about suicide is helpful, not harmful.

"When it comes to suicide specifically, the best thing we can do is ask very directly: Are you having thoughts to kill yourself or end your life?" Bonk said. "Because right there, we're giving sort of acknowledgement or empathy for the heaviness of that person's feeling.”

If you or someone you care about needs mental health support, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention a directory of resources, as well as a list of national resources for marginalized populations.

And if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can always call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 7-4-1-7-4-1.

"We can't see that invisible burden that people carry, but we can always choose how we show up," said Dr. Burstein.

