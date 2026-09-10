Legislator hopes county proposal becomes boon for local companies

A new local bill could make it easier for Erie County small businesses to secure county contracts.

If it passes, the legislation would provide priority to local businesses bidding on public works projects worth $35,000 or less. It also would apply to a variety of purchases, like supplies and equipment, worth up to $20,000.

Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard says the motivation started with a local study of minority and women-owned businesses, but this would be an opportunity to expand that focus to all small businesses.

“We're able to help increase our numbers and ensure that our small businesses are actually participating in county government and getting those contracts," she said. "I look at it like this: where the government -- we spend a lot of money, and we have a lot of small businesses that should have the opportunity to get through the door and have those contract.

State laws require that purchases of more than $20,000 or public works contracts more than $35,000 go to the lowest responsible bidder.

The legislation would apply to every county department across the board, said County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard, which she sees as a massive impact for the more than 20,000 local businesses that could qualify.

“I think everyone understands the importance for us to support small businesses. This is going to really change the game for anyone, and being able to have these small businesses get contracts up to $35,000," she said. "I’m hoping to have this law passed by the end of the month.”

The legislation would only apply to Erie County businesses with less than 50 employees, annual revenue under $5 million, and franchises would not qualify.

The local bill will move to committee discussion next week, followed by a chance for public input.