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$500K state grant will fund 110-foot overlook pier at Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:41 PM EDT
City of Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg speaks at a podium during a press conference at Niawanda Park in Tonawanda, NY on Sept. 10, 2026. To his immediate right is State Sen. Jeremy Zellner, who helped secure state grant funding for the park.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM NPR
City of Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg speaks at a podium during a press conference at Niawanda Park in Tonawanda, NY on Sept. 10, 2026. To his immediate right is State Sen. Jeremy Zellner, who helped secure state grant funding for the park.

Canalside’s riverfront pier has become very popular since its construction, and soon, the City of Tonawanda will also have its own waterfront overlook for visitors and residents to enjoy.

State Sen. Jeremy Zellner and Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg announced Thursday that $500,000 in state grant funding has been secured to build a 110-foot overlook pier in Niawanda Park, across from Kohler Street and Mississippi Muds.

Zellner says the addition will complement other riverfront improvements made in recent years.

"Just down the river, we have investments in the Isleview Park, including our new pavilion down there that was recently completed," Zellner said. "They [the Isleview Park and Niawanda Park projects] build on one another. They create better public spaces, bring more people to our waterfront, and give visitors reasons to spend time in our communities and support our local businesses, and get out of the house and touch grass."

An illustration of the new 110-foot overlook expected to be built in 2028 at Niawanda Park in Tonawanda, NY.
Courtesy: Office of State Sen. Jeremy Zellner
An illustration of the new 110-foot overlook expected to be built in 2028 at Niawanda Park in Tonawanda, NY.

Strassburg says they’re hopeful the overlook will be a draw for people across Western New York.

"This section of the bike path is one of, if not the most used, part of the trail in all of New York State," said Strassburg. "This is really a regional asset. Yes, it's owned by the city of Tonawanda, and we're proud of it, and our residents enjoy it. But it's much more than that. It's really a spot for everybody in Western New York."

Tonawanda City Engineer Jason LaMonaco says they are fairly close to a final design, which includes improved access paths from the parking lot and benches on the pier. The new waterfront overlook will sit in front of the bike path and extend over the water. Bike path detours are expected during construction.

LaMonaco believes construction could start in summer 2028, as agreements and permits still need to be obtained, and the contract bid on.

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Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
See stories by Emyle Watkins