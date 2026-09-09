Driver from fatal Thruway bus crash receives sentence

The bus driver responsible for a fatal crash that killed five passengers last year on the I-90 near Pembroke has been sentenced.

Bin Shao has received six months of jail time, as well as five years’ probation and 500 hours community service. His jail time is considered served since he has been in custody for seven months and was to be released.

Shao’s level of remorse makes a major difference in the process but doesn’t change the loss of life, Genesee County District Attorney Kevin Finnell said.

“Whatever the sentence is, he will have a life. And there are five people — one young, promising academic — who won't. And that's the tragedy here," Finnell said. "He didn't do it on purpose. We know that, and that's reflected, I think, in the judge's sentence. But that being said, with a result like this, that's why I took the position I did.”

Finnell recommended a sentence of at least 16 months of prison time and up to four years.

Shao was audibly crying while offering his comments and said he apologized “from the bottom of my heart.”

He will move back to live in New York City after being released, so jurisdiction for probation will be transferred from Genesee County to Queens County.

The sentence marks an appropriate penalty, defense attorney Daniel Lynch said.

"I think the court wants to know that when she gave gives him this sentence, where he's essentially going to be released today, that he's just not going to fly off and do nothing," Lynch said. "He has obligations to the court."

No victims or their families were present, but it was difficult to contact many of them since they come from several different countries, Finnell said.

Victims and their families have 30 days to file restitution claims.