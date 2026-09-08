City of Buffalo touts successful summer pool season

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan joined city officials at the Masten Park Swimming Pool in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday to celebrate what they call a successful pool season that delivered safer facilities, expanded programming, and allowed greater access to the community.

More than 27,000 people visited city-run pools this summer, and Ryan said a new structured plan allowed for the ability to measure how the pools became safer for the community.

"Last year, there were 26 serious incidents; this year there were seven, so we applaud the work that went into bringing that number down so substantially. And of those seven incidents, none of them forced us to close a pool," he said. "Those numbers tell a clear story. Pools were open, they were busy, and they were safe."

One of the new protocols was digital ID cards, which Ryan said more than 21,000 residents signed up for. This system allowed the city to better manage the pools’ attendance and create a more orderly and welcoming environment.

"It was no longer a free-for-all at the Buffalo pools," he said. "You know, you can't start trouble here and then ride your bike down the street and sign in to the next pool under a different name, so that accountability and those rules, it just really changed the whole atmosphere around the pools."

Ryan said the structure was all about giving back to the community.

"It was about giving Buffalo children the opportunity to learn how to swim, learn how to be safe around the water," he said. "So we had programmed swim lessons, and most importantly, structure. This is exactly what we set out to accomplish in January. We made a promise to open our pools, to have them programmed, and to make them safer. This summer, we delivered on that promise."

There were 93 lifeguards this year, seven short of their goal of 100. Ryan said he would've jumped in the pool with his full suit if they reached the 100 milestone but is bringing back that challenge again in 2027.

"Next year, I have a feeling that I'm paying a dry cleaning bill. So I'm up to that challenge," said Ryan.

He added the city is planning to add pool furniture and shaded areas to the pools next year, part of a community request.

"We would like these pools to be just like the pools in Tonawanda and just like the pools in Amherst," Ryan said. "Because after all, Buffalo deserves better. We should aspire to have as good a service as anyone in Western New York."

