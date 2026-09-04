Niagara Falls' new overlook upgrades experience, recognizes local history

A popular overlook at Niagara Falls has been upgraded for sightseers and comes with a new name celebrating local history.

The Crow’s Nest at Prospect Point has been reborn as Cataract Stairs and Overlook. The name commemorates the Cataract House Hotel that opened in the 1820s.

All of the hotel's employees during the pre-Civil War era were of African descent, with many living in Canada, said Saladin Allah, community engagement director at Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

“This is the area that people cross during this time period to achieve their freedom on the Canadian side," he said. "It wasn't until the 1840s that the first international suspension bridge is built here in Niagara Falls, on the north end of this city. So, people (were) crossing right in this area.”

Thanks to the upgrades, visitors can descend to the gorge below to take in a different perspective of the Falls and, ideally, reduce congestion.

It gives the Niagara Falls, US side a new asset to attract sightseers, said Mark Mistretta, regional director for New York State Parks.

“It's yet another place to truly experience the waters of Niagara, which we believe is what truly distinguishes us from the Canadian side," he said. "They may have the view, but we have a variety of true immersive experiences on our side of the Falls.”

There will be bumps to smooth out this year but it should be operating at full throttle by next summer, Mistretta said.

Additions like the expanded overlook, and Above the Roar virtual reality attraction, are major steps to improve the experience, Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino said.

"This is where the world meets, and now, with some of the great work that State Parks has done ... this season has seen an incredible commitment from State Parks to help make the environment down here more interesting and excitable for exciting for our guests and our visitors," he said.

A majority of the $12 million project cost was covered by New York State Parks. Portions of the funding also came from Maid of the Mist, Niagara River Greenway, and the Land, Water and Conservation Fund.