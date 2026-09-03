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Motorists cautioned as school starts; districts including Buffalo employ stop-arm bus cameras

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published September 3, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
NYSP Trooper James O’Callaghan speaks with two children, Greyson and Evelyn, who are AAA Safety Patrollers at their school, during a press conference at AAA Western and Central New York Headquarters in Amherst on September 2, 2026.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM
NYSP Trooper James O’Callaghan speaks with two children, Greyson and Evelyn, who are AAA Safety Patrollers at their school, during a press conference at AAA Western and Central New York Headquarters in Amherst on September 2, 2026.

A new school year is upon us. Some local districts had their first day Wednesday, and Thursday is day one in the city of Buffalo.

With this in mind, local law enforcement and AAA of Western and Central New York are pleading for residents to be aware and cautious of school buses and pedestrian children.

AAA of Western and Central New York President Marke Dickinson says drivers need to be cautious while adjusting to school buses returning to service.

“In just a few days, area children will head back to school," Dickinson said. "It's an exciting time for students, parents, and teachers, but it's also one of the most dangerous times of the year on our roads, with more traffic, more distractions, and busier schedules, drivers need to be especially alert as the new school year begins.”

Dickinson offered one way motorists can remember vital precautions: their ABCs. 'A' for avoiding distractions, 'B' for braking for school buses, and 'C,' checking for pedestrians.

In New York, you should brake at least 20 feet behind a school bus, and it is illegal to pass a school bus with its lights blinking.

Some school districts and municipalities have also begun using stop-arm cameras, and are legally able to independently issue fines for cars that pass school buses.

“They automatically detect drivers who pass by stopped school buses," said Buffalo Police Chief of Youth Safety & Crisis Kenneth Agee. Buffalo is a municipality with stop-arm cameras, with a $250 fine. "The cameras are powered by AI but are reviewed by city officials before violations are issued.”

Violations for drivers caught passing buses by police are even higher – including larger fines, several points on your license and/or jail time. Agee also urged residents to be aware that many students also take city buses to school, walk, use bicycles or other means of transportation.
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Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
See stories by Emyle Watkins