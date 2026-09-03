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Equipment upgrades mean year-round pothole repairs in Buffalo

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT
City of Buffalo employees fill a pothole on Fillmore Avenue using heat-treated asphalt.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM News
City of Buffalo employees fill a pothole on Fillmore Avenue using heat-treated asphalt.

The City of Buffalo is rolling out new equipment for patching potholes, which could make a big difference for drivers and city employees.

The additions make it possible to produce heat-treated asphalt for filling potholes, which holds up better than the colder alternative that has been used to this point.

The equipment upgrades are overdue and are a first step toward further infrastructure improvements like underpasses and sidewalks, Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said.

“We needed a budget that invested in the city. We can't just patch together a budget anymore to hope that we can just make our bills," he said. "We need to start investing in ourselves, investing in the City of Buffalo, and that begins with infrastructure because perception is reality.”

Around 4,000 potholes have been filled this year thanks to residents calling 3-1-1 to make reports, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said.

The new purchases include a hot box to keep the asphalt at its needed temperature and a skid paver that helps lay materials more efficiently, and in tight areas.

The hot box also can be used for cold materials, so crews won’t be limited by seasonal changes, said Nolan Skipper, Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets.

“This is a year-round effort that we'll be working on," he said. "A couple of factors come into play, obviously weather, emergency routes, traffic volumes. So 3-1-1s are great, but on the on the other side of things, we're also prioritizing some of those emergency and priority routes as well.”

Street paving around Buffalo is happening at the same time. About 30% of paving projects have been completed, with 15% underway and 55% left, Skipper said. Updates on potholes and paving are available on the city’s website.
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