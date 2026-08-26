Students arrive on campus for move-in day at Buffalo State University

Wednesday was an exciting day on the campus of Buffalo State University as the students arrived for move-in day, getting ready for the new school year.

It also marked the first move-in day at Buffalo State for President Jennifer Burris, who took over in July.

BTPM News Jennifer Burris speaks with BTPM as she embraces her first year as President of Buffalo State University.

Burris spoke with BTPM News about the excitement of starting her new position with students finally on campus.

"It's amazing. I arrived on July 1, and there weren't that many students on campus. We had a few, but not that many. So when you come as a new president to an institution, it's really, really important to see that life on campus. ... Today is just an amazing day to see this energy and life of the students on campus. It's really exciting," she said.

Burris noted some mixed feelings from the parents, but overall, the atmosphere was one of excitement.

"It's tough to leave your student at an institution, but they know that we're here for them and for the students, and that we have the support systems in place that the students might need," she said.

Among those helping new students move in was Haley McCarter, a senior and community assistant on campus. She shared with BTPM News her advice for the incoming freshmen and out-of-town students.

BTPM News Senior Haley McCarter arrives on campus.

"It's nerve-wracking at first, but you're going to do great," McCarter said. "It's honestly a great campus. There's a lot of things to do every day. There's always something to do. Great options. There's great city life. Take a bus straight downtown. We've got Canalside. We got concerts at the KeyBank Center. There's a lot of things to do around campus, on campus. You're never going to get bored."

One of those new students who might take up that advice is freshman Olivia Young, who traveled with her family from Brooklyn. Olivia said she is excited for the opportunity to meet new people and get out of her comfort zone.

“Overly geeked, overly excited," she said. "I'm excited for Welcome Week. Excited to meet a bunch of new people. I'm kind of awkward, but, you know, trying to get out of that coming into college."

