BTPM essay winner examines access to American rights

After finishing second in his graduating class at Lockport High School, Owen Berger plans on seeking a degree in aerospace engineering at the University at Buffalo. Part of that journey of accomplishment is writing the winning essay in the BTPM contest, “Unfinished Revolutions: New Perspectives, New Voices.”

Why make the effort?

“I thought it would be fun,” he shared during a recent interview at the BTPM News studio. A teacher encouraged he and his classmates to enter.

“I took AP Government and this tied into government a lot because it’s about rights that people have — and don’t have, as well,” Berger recalled. “I thought it would be interesting to write about.”

His essay, “The Song of Struggles,” covers the origins of the United States and the founding principles while highlighting the many groups who have been denied access to "unalienable rights.” He recounts the historical struggles for women, Indigenous peoples, African Americans and members of the LGTBTQ+ community.

More than a history buff, Berger seeks change.

“I have hope moving forward, but I think the country needs to better position itself in tackling issues that affect everyone,” he said. “It’s really important for people to identify these issues and speak up because otherwise change won’t happen.”

OWEN BERGER'S "THE SONG OF STRUGGLES"

"The Song of Struggles" by Owen Berger Listen • 8:56

Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.