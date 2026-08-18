Republican leaders adamant about dangers of wind energy reliance

Congressman Nick Langworthy and gubernatorial challenger Bruce Blakeman are joining local Republican leaders to call out state leadership and prevent the potential installation of wind turbines in Lake Erie.

Governor Kathy Hochul previously has said there’s limited benefit to installing wind energy in Lake Erie.

But it’s her actions that can’t be trusted Blakeman said, in addition to calling her green energy plan a scam.

“You will not see any wind turbines in the middle of Lake Erie. I will not let that happen," he said. "I will fight to make sure that we get back to common sense, and we have an energy policy that makes sense and an energy policy that lowers your utility bills.”

If elected, Blakeman plans to roll back Hochul's climate plan and instead return to a reliance on natural gas and propane for New York’s energy.

A bill was proposed last year in the state senate to research and develop a wind farm in the lake, but the legislation remains stalled in committee. Additionally, Governor Hochul's office has stated there are no active plans to build an offshore wind farm.

The federal Energy Choice Act that Langworthy introduced last year and re-sponsored in February would lessen the load on electric energy by ensuring propane and natural gas remain viable options, he said.

“We need an ‘all of the above’ approach to energy, and we need it rooted in common sense," Langworthy said. "I'm fighting in Washington to try to block these dangerous policies with whatever legislation that we can get our hands on, and that's what my Energy Choice Act is all about that will change New York.”

The bill would prevent states and local governments from limiting the energy sources that can be used, though it has yet to pass the House of Representatives.