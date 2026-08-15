Josh Allen gets comfortable in Bills' new stadium with 29-14 preseason win over Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New Buffalo Bills stadium. Same Josh Allen.

Allen displayed his familiar strong arm and elusive scrambling abilities on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in the Bills' 29-14 preseason-opening win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

The outing was the Bills' first competitive game in their new $2.1 billion stadium built across the street from the team’s former home.

It was also their first outing under new coach Joe Brady, who replaced Sean McDermott in January, and elected to play his starters to get accustomed to their new digs and coaching staff.

It didn’t take long for Allen to get comfortable in overseeing scoring drives on each of his two series. On the first offensive snap, he faked a handoff to James Cook before hitting Khalil Shakir on a crossing route for a 21-yard gain on a drive ending with Tyler Bass' 33-yard field goal.

Allen was 6 for 8 for 111 yards. On the touchdown to Coleman, Allen rolled to his right, evaded linebacker Trevis Gipson by stepping back toward the middle and throwing across his body to hit the open receiver.

The Bills appear to have avoided a scare when receiver DJ Moore, the team’s prized offseason trade acquisition, came up limping after an 18-yard catch along the left sideline, a play before Coleman scored.

Trainers and a team doctor focused on examining Moore’s lower right leg and foot before the player put back on his shoe. It’s unclear if he would have resumed playing, because Buffalo’s backups took over on the next series. Moore finished the game on the sideline in shorts and running shoes.

Bryce Young and the Panthers starters, meantime, sputtered in making their preseason debut — and after sitting out Carolina’s 33-30 win over Arizona in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6.

The Panthers went three-and-out and combined for 11 yards on three series with Young under center. Young finished 3 of 5 for 18 yards. He played in front of a revamped line with both projected starting tackles Ickey Ekwonu (knee) and Taylor Moton (blood clot/lung) sidelined. Carolina also held out both starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

Young's primary backup Kenny Pickett closed the first half with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Seem Reed. Pickett finished 16 of 19 for 92 yards on three drives spanning halftime. Kyle Trask mopped up and completed a 9-yard TD pass to John Metchie in the final minute.

Ian Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. accounted for Buffalo's other touchdowns with scoring runs four minutes apart in the fourth quarter.