Attorney General responds to police unions' endorsement of challenger

New York Attorney General Letitia James has responded after the Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse police unions’ endorsement of Conservative challenger Saritha Komatireddy.

Union representatives say there’s a lack of support from the attorney general, and they only hear from her office when an officer is being investigated.

James has spent years working with local law enforcement across New York to keep residents safe, according to a written response from her campaign spokesperson.

They add that she has helped get nearly 10,000 guns off streets through gun buyback programs, and seized hundreds of kilograms of narcotics.

It’s also true that James has had past instances butting heads with agencies, some of which have focused on accountability or civil rights.

Both Brooklyn natives, James and Komatireddy will face off on November 3 in the general election for AG.