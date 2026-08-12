Disabilities Beat: Advocates call out NY-21 candidate Anthony Constantino over controversial video

This story focuses on an issue concerning offensive language. This story does contain the offensive term to explain the context.

On Monday, the New York State Association on Independent Living (NYAIL) and its member independent living centers issued a statement calling for Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino to apologize for a two-year-old video where he used a slur.

The video was a sponsored video for Constantino's company, Sticker Mule, posted by disabled comedian Ricky Berwick. In the video, Berwick is peeling off stickers that include the text "R-word pass. I have permission to say retard." The video has half a million views. As part of a dialogue with Berwick about the passes, Constantino says: "Dude, that's retarded. Why'd I even make you CEO?"

"We would like Anthony to apologize for using the r-word in the video, especially at the expense of growing his business. I don't care if it was meant as a joke or not. The truth is he also said the r-word in the video. That's not okay," said Blaise Bryant, from NYAIL. "I would encourage anyone who's an elected official to make a very concerted effort to engage with the disability community to see how they can do better."

The issue of people, disabled or not, using the r-word remains controversial and has come up several times in recent years. Advocates say the harm comes from the word historically being used to institutionalize, segregate, and sterilize disabled people.

Constantino said in a statement to BTPM NPR: "I value my friendship with disabled comedian Ricky Berwick, who inspires people to overcome adversity using comedy. It upsets me that these political attacks are designed to harm Ricky's ability to earn a living by intimidating both Ricky and those who seek to work with him."

Sticker Mule is a platform where store owners make markup and commission by selling products, including stickers. According to Berwick's storefront, he has had over 500 orders for various products, many of which use the r-word.

Constantino's team also shared a statement from Berwick saying, "Anthony Constantino is a friend of mine and the disabled community. He even helped me get a house that fit my specific needs."

This week on the Disabilities Beat, we dive into the controversy over the use of the r-word by candidates and elected officials.

TRANSCRIPT:

This is a rush transcript created by an independent contractor and may be updated over time to be more accurate.

Emyle Watkins:

Hi, I'm Emyle Watkins, and this is the Disabilities Beat. Just a disclaimer, this story focuses on an issue concerning offensive language. This story does contain the offensive term to explain the context.

On Monday, the New York State Association on Independent Living or NYAIL and its member Independent Living Centers issued a statement calling for Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino to apologize for a two-year-old video where he used a slur.

The video was a sponsored video for Constantino's company, Sticker Mule, posted by disabled comedian Ricky Berwick. In the video, Berwick is peeling off stickers that include the text "R-word pass. I have permission to say retard."

Here's part of the video where Constantino says the r-word. We've bleeped the word and other offensive language in this clip.

Video Clip:

Ricky Berwick: Re—— passes will help make Sticker Mule grow. We're going to make shirts. We're going to make hats. We're going to make stickers. Get back to work.

Anthony Constantino: Dude, that's re——d Why'd I even make you CEO?

Ricky Berwick: You can't say that.

Anthony Constantino: Yes, I can. You gave me the pass.

Ricky Berwick: G——t

Emyle Watkins:

The stickers are still for sale on Sticker Mule for $7. Blaise Bryant from NYAIL says advocates, including him, are troubled by the use of the r-word.

Blaise Bryant:

As a totally blind person, hearing the language in the video is just downright sickening. It's childish. There's no need to have even put this out there.

Emyle Watkins:

Bryant says their focus is on Constantino, who is now running for office.

Blaise Bryant:

We would like Anthony to apologize for using the r-word in the video, especially at the expense of growing his business. I don't care if it was meant as a joke or not. The truth is he also said the r-word in the video. That's not okay. So I would encourage anyone who's an elected official to make a very concerted effort to engage with the disability community to see how they can do better. We are, generally speaking, a community who's willing to give people another chance.

Emyle Watkins:

Constantino said in a statement to BTPM NPR, "I value my friendship with disabled comedian Ricky Berwick, who inspires people to overcome adversity using comedy. It upsets me that these political attacks are designed to harm Ricky's ability to earn a living by intimidating both Ricky and those who seek to work with him."

Sticker Mule is a platform where store owners make markup and commission by selling products, including stickers.

Constantino's team also shared a statement from Berwick saying, "Anthony Constantino is a friend of mine and the disabled community. He even helped me get a house that fit my specific needs."

The issue of people, disabled or not, using the r-word remains controversial and has come up several times in recent years. Advocates say the harm comes from the word historically being used to institutionalize, segregate, and sterilize disabled people.

Blaise Bryant:

Just because you are a disabled comedian doesn't give you a pass.

Emyle Watkins:

Bryant says that while he feels Berwick bears fault, their main concern lies with a political candidate having a history of using the term.

Blaise Bryant:

The story needs to be on him as the person who potentially could be representing disabled people down in Washington, D.C. to apologize and attempt to be better.

Emyle Watkins:

In 2010, Rosa's Law was passed requiring the federal government to change documents from using the r-word to using the term disability. However, Constantino isn't the only politician to have used the r-word in recent years, and its use hasn't been restricted to one side of the aisle. Bryant says their concern, given the history of the word, is that using the term signifies politicians not engaging with disabled people.

Blaise Bryant:

Disabled people, we bring in $9 trillion to the economy. Not including us or not engaging with us means you are ignoring, as an elected official, a significant portion of the population.

Emyle Watkins:

Bryant points out elected officials on both sides of the aisle have also brought policies that have helped the lives of disabled Americans. He says if this was Constantino's opponent using the word, they would have the same reaction.

Blaise Bryant:

So our issues and our lives are not partisan pawns to be played with. We desperately need elected officials to engage with us.

Emyle Watkins:

For more on this story, visit our website at btpm.org. I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for listening.

