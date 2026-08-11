Burke advocates for local approval on ESD tax credit process

A new state bill would give local governments more say with tax credits for businesses moving into new communities.

The bill proposed by State Assemblymember Pat Burke would require approval from a city’s council or equivalent level government before companies moving into an area could receive tax credits from Empire State Development.

Burke's goal is to increase local input on issues that might impact a community’s tax base.

“They know, inherently, that they're getting screwed. They know that everything is harder for them. They know they can't afford things," he said. "They know someone else is, like, gaming the system … you hear public-private partnership all the time. It's public investment, private profit.”

One of his motivations to pursue the bill is the North Aud Block project at Canalside, which has been supported by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Burke adds that Empire State Development should not be the one with final say on awarding those incentives.

“Shouldn't the county legislature have a say on what the county taxes are going to be? Should the city council have a say? Like, that's actually what their job is, and to circumvent them, again, by other people who aren't even elected," he said. "There (are) development deals being made behind the scenes that the public, and even public officials, aren't aware of.”

Instead of the state giving tax credits for a new company to come in with what he sees as limited local benefits, the focus should be on improving the many empty homes around Buffalo, Burke said.