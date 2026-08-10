OneWorld Soccer Tournament rescheduled to this Sunday

After being cancelled in July due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the air, the #OneWorld Soccer Tournament is set to happen this Sunday.

This is the third annual tournament where immigrants and refugees from the Buffalo community can come and participate to help break down barriers.

“Kids are the key to the families," Samantha Dalka, program coordinator with organizer Bridges from Borders, said. "Essentially, kids get together. They don't see any differences. They're playing soccer. They're there to have fun. So you can really feel their joy, and you can just see how much fun they're having, and you can see that nothing else matters at that moment.”

This tournament also strives to bring together immigrants and refugees to play soccer and connect.

“Soccer is a universal sport," Dalka said. "Every single country plays soccer. So, through the universal language of soccer, we really hope to build community, belonging, and unity throughout Buffalo.”

The tournament is being held at Dobson Field between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dalka said anyone is welcome to participate in pickup games or just to watch.