Buffalo Urban League hosts ninth annual Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week returns to Buffalo this week, running Aug. 10-16. The annual event, hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, aims to highlight Black businesses in the area.

There are 33 participating businesses this year, according to the event website , each with special Black Restaurant Week deals to entice new customers.

The event started in 2017 and was inspired by the Buffalo Visitors Bureau’s Restaurant Week, said Urban League Spokesperson Carima El-Behairy. The Urban League felt it had a responsibility to highlight Black businesses in Buffalo.

“I find the culinary scene in Buffalo to be extremely diverse, and I believe the Black community is driving that diversity,” said El-Behairy.

Eateries participating in the event often have an influx of customers, said El-Behairy. Even after the week’s end and customers can no longer benefit from the specials, El-Behairy hopes participating restaurants gain regular customers from the event.

“I'm hoping the community will come out and support these, and every restaurant will be booked every day during Restaurant Week,” said El-Behairy, “And then those people come back at least two, three times a year.”