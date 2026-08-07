Nearly 50 local Purple Heart recipients recognized for service, added to Book of Merit

Nearly 50 Western New York veterans were recently recognized as federal Purple Heart recipients, wounded or killed in combat.

The 48 veterans, whose service ranges from World War I to the 1980s, were added to the William J. Donovan Purple Heart Recipients Book of Merit on Friday at Erie County's Old County Hall.

Providing a sense of appreciation and community is essential because veterans often deal with more than just physical wounds, said Russell Ward, senior vice commander of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 187.

"It's very important, and to not be alone, to have a community showing their support for you, being patriotic and everything," he said. "And one of the most terrible things [is that], especially for the Vietnam era, we were not well received, or anything like that.”

For recipients who already died, a family member or other representative came forward to receive the commemorative pin and certificate.

While not a Purple Heart recipient himself, John Long, a retired Army Staff Sergeant, was happy to see so many fellow veterans being recognized for their service.

“Many of them suffered very serious injuries in combat," he said. "I'm just so pleased that because of today's medical system, that not only did they survive, but they're living good, active lives again.”

The resurgent support for veterans is positive, especially because the Book of Merit event extends to neighboring counties like Niagara and Genesee, Long added.

Ward estimates around 400 Purple Heart recipients have been added to the Book of Merit since Erie County Clerk Mickey Kerns started the annual ceremony nine years ago.