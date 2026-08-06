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Get a whiff of this: Buffalo Bisons gear up for a Cheerios-themed night

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Maria Pawelczyk
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
The new cereal themed jerseys
buffalobisons.milbstore.com
The new cereal themed jerseys

Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase, or even discovered it first-hand, but on some days when the wind is just right, downtown Buffalo smells like Cheerios.

The Buffalo Bisons are having a special themed night at the ballpark on Friday to celebrate this called: "My City Smells Like Cheerios." All of the players will be wearing exclusive jerseys and hats made to look like the cereal box.

In collaboration with General Mills, the Bisons want to commemorate the long-standing history of making Cheerios in Buffalo.

"Being able to collaborate with them and celebrate their workers, their history as well, and the fact that they make this amazing product right here in Western New York and in downtown Buffalo, it was a natural to work together on this night," Brad Bisbing, Assistant General Manager of the Bisons, said.

General Mills’ Buffalo plant first opened in 1903 and began producing cereal in 1941.

“There are great Bisons games and you walk out to your car with your family or you leave the ballpark and you smell Cheerios," Bisbing said. "It's the sweet aroma of Cheerios by a neighbor — the neighborhood General Mills plant. So we just thought it'd be really cool to do an event surrounded about that and to celebrate that because everybody loves it."

The first 2,000 fans that enter the ballpark Friday will be given a cereal bowl and a free box of Cheerios, along with other surprises throughout the game.
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Maria Pawelczyk
Maria Pawelczyk is a BTPM NPR 2026 summer intern and a third-year SUNY Oswego journalism student.
See stories by Maria Pawelczyk