Gillibrand criticizes Trump administration for Medicare cuts

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand criticized President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday for ending subsidies that helped to keep Medicare drug coverage costs down.

This will mean higher Medicare Part D premiums for all who rely on it, especially senior citizens, she said.

“Over a quarter of seniors on Medicare already say that their monthly premiums are too high, and that's before the Trump administration's cuts, increasing those premiums further is a recipe for disaster for our seniors," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand also called on her colleagues to help her take action.

“We must also take real, tangible action to address rising drug costs for our seniors," Gillibrand said. "I'm urging my colleagues in Congress to pass my Smart Prices Act, which would expand and strengthen Medicare's ability to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for its enrollees. Seniors worked their whole lives for this country. It's time this country commits to working for them.”

Gillibrand said people can expect to see a 40% increase in premium costs within the next year.

According to a report from NPR, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who oversees the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, stated that subsidies are not needed and suggests most people will only pay about $10 in premiums.