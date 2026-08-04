Salvation Army of Buffalo receives $750,000 in funding for new emergency shelter

The Salvation Army of Buffalo received $750,000 in state funding Tuesday to help complete its “Hope on Main” project.

This will provide a new 80-bed family emergency center on Main Street for families experiencing homelessness.

State Senator April Baskin and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes were pivotal in helping close the funding gap needed to complete the Salvation Army of Buffalo’s family emergency center, the organization said. Families will now be able to get back up on their feet on their own timeline by getting resources and care from the Salvation Army.

“No parent really that is raising their family with traditions ever wants to break a tradition because of financial hardship, and I was able to give my daughter that blessing because the Salvation Army was a blessing to me," said Baskin, reflecting on how the Salvation Army played an important role in her early life. "I feel responsible to make sure that this organization is always thriving, so that they can help people who find themselves in the shoes that I once were in."

This is the first phase of a three-phase project that is hoping to expand safe and affordable housing for citizens of Buffalo. Director of Operations for the Erie County Salvation Army, Major Annette Lock, said the mission is about hope.

“People recognize the Red Shield of the Salvation Army," Lock said. "They don't always know what exactly it is we do, but they know that they can come here, and we believe that, first of all, before any service is rendered, that it's an optimistic and hopeful experience for individuals to come here and say they can do something to make my life better, and that's what our mission is about.”

The next steps of the “Hope on Main” project are to create a seven-story apartment building with green space, a playground and a parking lot. There will also be 17 three-bedroom townhomes. Lock said phase one is the main priority.

“Our mission, particularly, are those who are most vulnerable, those who are experiencing crisis," Lock said. "Particularly for phase one, it's addressing the issue of of unhoused families in our community and making sure that we have a safe place for them to be and all of the tools and resources that they need to get back on their feet and then get into permanent housing."

The new emergency family shelter is planned to be open to all families in need starting this fall.