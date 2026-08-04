Proposed federal legislation aims to improve affordable food access in urban, rural communities

Three federal bills have been introduced that could have a major impact for Western New York residents dealing with food insecurity.

The bills include tax credits and grants for grocery stores and food banks that exist in food deserts, and a loan program for grocery stores in underserved communities.

Food deserts are areas where urban residents are more than a mile from consistent access to healthy, affordable food, while for rural residents it's more than 10 miles away.

As grocery stores close, more people across the country are forced to visit corner stores and dollar stores, Congressman Tim Kennedy said. He added that those can prove more expensive and have fewer healthy options.

“No matter what zip code, every Western New Yorker must have access to a walkable grocery store where they can find fresh produce and affordable food for their families," Kennedy said. "That shouldn't be complicated, but it's getting harder, not easier.”

Western New York has more than 250,000 residents living without consistent access to healthy and affordable food, according to Feeding America, a network of pantries and food banks in the U.S.

Food insecurity is especially concerning for children, FeedMore Western New York Chief Communications Officer Catherine Schick added.

“Food insecurity can impact our mental health, meaning this increases depression, stress, anxiety, and food insecure children may experience developmental differences and poor academic performances," she said. "This means that we're limiting their ability to reach their full potential.”

Buffalo’s East Side is at particular risk after Save-a-Lot's recent closing on Genesee Street, Kennedy said, but many rural residents have similar concerns with food access.

“Every community across the state and the nation is impacted by food deserts," he said. "Any way that we can incentivize grocery stores and healthy, fresh food options in communities urban, suburban, and rural across this country are going to lead to better health outcomes.”

Chautauqua County has a food insecurity rate above 15%, and Cattaraugus County is almost 15%, the highest two rates in Western New York, according to Feeding America.