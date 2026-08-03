Erie County Clerk challenger calls for audit into incumbent’s office

On Friday, a former Erie County Clerk’s Office employee was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and 25 hours of community service after he improperly issued a pistol permit, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Last year, another former clerk’s office employee was sentenced to up to four years in prison after stealing more than $300,000 of taxpayer money.

Williamsville Trustee Steve Meyer, who is running for Erie County Clerk, said these criminal convictions represent a failure in leadership on the part of his opponent, incumbent Mickey Kearns.

“One crime is a scandal; two crimes are a pattern, and that pattern points directly to a failure of leadership at the top with the current clerk, Mickey Kearns,” said Meyer at a press conference Monday.

Meyer is calling for a full operation audit into the county clerk’s office in order to root out other potential cases of misconduct.

Meyer was joined by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, who said his office conducted an audit of the clerk’s registrar division a few years prior and uncovered a shocking lack of internal controls.

“It was almost like an invitation to theft,” said Hardwick. “And in point of fact, that's what did happen.”

Hardwick said he was able to work with Kearns' office to institute safeguards to prevent future abuses.

In response to Meyer, Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker issued a statement praising Kearns.

“Under Mickey Kearns’ leadership, the Erie County Clerks office has expanded services, reduced wait times at the DMV, and kept more revenue here in Erie County instead of sending it to Albany,” Kracker said.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.